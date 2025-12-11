Police are hunting four masked men after a woman was threatened with a knife to her neck and sexually assaulted in Leeds.

The victim was walking between Old Run View and West Grange Road at 10:50am on Monday when the terrifying incident unfolded, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Four men on electric bikes, all wearing black balaclavas and dark clothing, approached her before the sickening attack.

Series of Attacks Spark Major Investigation

This assault is the latest in a string of five harassment or assault reports involving the same victim in the Belle Isle area over the past month.

Police believe the same gang is behind all the attacks and that they are racially motivated. The earlier incidents took place mainly around 9am or early afternoon, with the first recorded on November 12 between 3pm and 3:30pm.

The Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing team has increased patrols to reassure the local community and catch those responsible.

Police Plea for Information

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Freeman of Leeds District’s Safeguarding Unit said: “We are appealing for information about these incidents and the four males we believe were involved.” “This was a particularly horrific incident for the victim to endure and clearly shows an escalating pattern of targeted behaviour.” “I’m urging anyone in the community who has information about the people involved to get in contact with us.” “If you have CCTV footage or know anything about individuals riding e-bikes wearing masks or balaclavas around Belle Isle, please get in touch.”

How to Help

Call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 13250703697

Use the live chat service on their website

Remain anonymous? Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

The police are determined to bring these dangerous men to justice and keep Belle Isle safe.