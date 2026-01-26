Watch Live

DODGY ESCAPE Hunt Underway for Two Walkers Who Fled Hotel Without Paying After Gruelling Rescue

  • Updated: 00:20
  • , 26 January 2026

 

Seven-Hour Mountain Rescue Ends in Dodgy Escape

Two young walkers have vanished without paying for a hotel after a dramatic seven-hour mountain rescue on Scafell Pike, England’s highest peak. The Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team was called out on December 29 to save the pair from treacherous conditions.

After their ordeal, the men were offered shelter and food by the nearby Wasdale Head Inn, with the hotel kindly slashing the bill by 35%. But by morning, the pair had ghosted the staff, demanding even more discounts and pushing for free breakfast and transport. Four weeks on, the bill remains unpaid, and the walkers have dodged calls from both the hotel and rescue team.

Generous Hotel Left Out of Pocket

The hotel didn’t just turn its back — it offered to absorb the loss. But the rescue team insists they’ll cover the cost to keep the vital support network intact for future emergencies.

“We avoid judging those we rescue but struggle to understand when the rescued take advantage of hospitality provided by our supporters in the valley,” said a Wasdale team spokesperson.

The men claim their money was left in a tent near Green Gable, where they were rescued, and promised to pay the £130 later — but their phone number doesn’t work.

Missing Gear and No Replies

Besides the unpaid bill, the walkers also failed to return the head torches lent to them during the rescue. The team wants the torches back and even has a hospital crutch used by one of the men due to a previous leg injury that they want to return.

“We’ve tried contacting the walkers to settle their debt and return the torches, plus the crutch, but no reply so far,” said the spokesperson.

Community Rallies Behind Rescuers

The rescue team has been overwhelmed by public support, raising over £2,200 to cover losses and operational costs, which run over £100,000 annually. A social media post urged the missing walkers to do the right thing, but the message fell on deaf ears.

The rescued men were found near the Bad Step scramble on Scafell Pike by a wild camper who sheltered them until the rescue arrived. The team provided warm jackets and microspikes for their safe descent. One walker suffered a worsened knee injury and received pain relief on site.

Afterwards, the hotel’s bar manager, Steve, stayed up late to feed and house the pair in unoccupied accommodation at a discounted rate. Instead of gratitude, the men’s attitude turned sour, demanding extras without paying up.

The saga serves as a warning: mountain rescues are tough, costly, and hospitality is not free. Rescuers and local businesses rely on goodwill — don’t take it for granted.

