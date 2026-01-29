Watch Live

GRIM DISCOVERY Husband Jailed for Life After Strangling Wife While Kids Slept

  • Updated: 04:04
  • , 30 January 2026

A 36-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for murdering his wife, Isobella “Izzy” Knight, at their Northamptonshire home.

Terrifying Attack While Children Asleep

On June 13 last year, Paul Knight strangled Izzy inside their Donnington Road house in Burton Latimer. Their two young daughters were asleep in another room during the horrific attack.

Fractured Marriage and Drug Addiction

The court heard Izzy had been unhappy in the marriage for some time. She told friends Paul treated her badly and had twice expressed her desire for a divorce before temporarily reconciling. By the time of her murder, she was certain she wanted out. The couple were even sleeping in separate bedrooms, and Izzy had been browsing Rightmove for new properties, planning life after the split.

Paul Knight battled a serious cocaine addiction, which he fed before and after murdering Izzy. The drug habit also caused ongoing financial woes for the family. He also watched pornography during this time, further highlighting his troubled state of mind.

Failed Suicide and Grim Discovery

The morning after the murder, Knight asked his mother to look after the children, claiming both he and Izzy were unwell. After they were taken, he attempted to take his own life, failing, and then crashed his car in a nearby McDonald’s car park.

Police attending the crash were suspicious of his behaviour and searched his home. There they found Izzy’s lifeless body. A suicide note on the hallway table read:

“If you’re reading this, I have killed myself and Izzy. I really didn’t mean to kill her. I am truly sorry but it’s due to having an addiction to cocaine and spending money I don’t have.”

Paul Knight was arrested and charged with murder. Despite initially pleading not guilty, he changed his plea to guilty at Northampton Crown Court on January 8.

Today, January 29, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years and one month.

Recommended for you

G_0rR8QakAAx-zH
RAPIST ON THE RUN Rape Convict on the Run After Jailing
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 01.14.48
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
Vincent Chan Custody Image
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 15.42.39
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown

Must READ

TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton

More For You

QUICK THINKING Six-Year-Old Hero Calls 999 After Dad Collapses at Home
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murdering Partner’s Baby Son
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting
SCUMBAG Rashid Chin-King Jailed Over Puppy Abuse and Class A Drugs

More From UK News in Pictures

CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford

More From UKNIP

LOCKED UP Bradford Gunman Locked Up for Over Eight Years After Street Shooting
GRIM DISCOVERY Husband Jailed for Life After Strangling Wife While Kids Slept
HUNTED AND MURDERED Chilling Footage Shows Teenage Killer ‘Hunting’ Victim Before Fatally Stabbing 12-Year-Old Boy

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
error: Content is protected !!