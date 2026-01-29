A 36-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for murdering his wife, Isobella “Izzy” Knight, at their Northamptonshire home.

Terrifying Attack While Children Asleep

On June 13 last year, Paul Knight strangled Izzy inside their Donnington Road house in Burton Latimer. Their two young daughters were asleep in another room during the horrific attack.

Fractured Marriage and Drug Addiction

The court heard Izzy had been unhappy in the marriage for some time. She told friends Paul treated her badly and had twice expressed her desire for a divorce before temporarily reconciling. By the time of her murder, she was certain she wanted out. The couple were even sleeping in separate bedrooms, and Izzy had been browsing Rightmove for new properties, planning life after the split.

Paul Knight battled a serious cocaine addiction, which he fed before and after murdering Izzy. The drug habit also caused ongoing financial woes for the family. He also watched pornography during this time, further highlighting his troubled state of mind.

Failed Suicide and Grim Discovery

The morning after the murder, Knight asked his mother to look after the children, claiming both he and Izzy were unwell. After they were taken, he attempted to take his own life, failing, and then crashed his car in a nearby McDonald’s car park.

Police attending the crash were suspicious of his behaviour and searched his home. There they found Izzy’s lifeless body. A suicide note on the hallway table read:

“If you’re reading this, I have killed myself and Izzy. I really didn’t mean to kill her. I am truly sorry but it’s due to having an addiction to cocaine and spending money I don’t have.”

Paul Knight was arrested and charged with murder. Despite initially pleading not guilty, he changed his plea to guilty at Northampton Crown Court on January 8.

Today, January 29, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years and one month.