Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop

A man has been locked up for life, with a minimum 29-year sentence, after murdering his estranged wife in a shocking attack at a Merseyside shop.

Tragedy at Low Cost Food and Wine

Nilani Nimalarajah, 44, was working behind the counter at Low Cost Food and Wine on Stanley Road on Friday 20 June 2025 when her estranged husband, Nimalarajah Mathiyaparanam, arrived unannounced.

Police revealed Ms Nimalarajah had no idea he was on his way. She was found with multiple stab wounds and rushed to hospital but sadly died shortly after.

Family Pay Heartbreaking Tribute

Mathiyaparanam was arrested and charged with murder. After sentencing, Ms Nimalarajah’s family described her as a devoted and loving mother of three.

“My mum was love in its purest form. Her life mattered, her love remains and she will never be forgotten,” said her eldest daughter.

A Victim Impact Statement painted Ms Nimalarajah as a strong woman who raised her daughters to be respectful, honest, and caring — always standing up for her family.

Police Urge Action Against Domestic Abuse

Merseyside Police vowed to secure justice for Ms Nimalarajah and her children. They also urged anyone experiencing domestic abuse or worried about someone else to contact police or local support services immediately.