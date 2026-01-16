Watch Live

BRUTAL MURDER Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop

  • Updated: 22:33
  • , 16 January 2026
Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop

A man has been locked up for life, with a minimum 29-year sentence, after murdering his estranged wife in a shocking attack at a Merseyside shop.

Tragedy at Low Cost Food and Wine

Nilani Nimalarajah, 44, was working behind the counter at Low Cost Food and Wine on Stanley Road on Friday 20 June 2025 when her estranged husband, Nimalarajah Mathiyaparanam, arrived unannounced.

Police revealed Ms Nimalarajah had no idea he was on his way. She was found with multiple stab wounds and rushed to hospital but sadly died shortly after.

Family Pay Heartbreaking Tribute

Mathiyaparanam was arrested and charged with murder. After sentencing, Ms Nimalarajah’s family described her as a devoted and loving mother of three.

“My mum was love in its purest form. Her life mattered, her love remains and she will never be forgotten,” said her eldest daughter.

A Victim Impact Statement painted Ms Nimalarajah as a strong woman who raised her daughters to be respectful, honest, and caring — always standing up for her family.

Police Urge Action Against Domestic Abuse

Merseyside Police vowed to secure justice for Ms Nimalarajah and her children. They also urged anyone experiencing domestic abuse or worried about someone else to contact police or local support services immediately.

Recommended for you

Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EUSTON TRAVEL ISSUES Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
TIKTOKER EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
RECVOERY NIGHTMARE A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
BOMB SCARE Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight

Must READ

Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
GRIM DISCOVERY Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
SHOWN THE RED CARD West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
SHOCKING OFFENCES Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
CROSS BORDER CHASE Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
BRUTAL ATTACK Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
BUS STOP FLASHER Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
QUAD THEFT Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen

More For You

Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
FORMER STAR JAILED Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
MONSTER DEAD Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
EOD CALLED Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
Police Search Nearby River for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
POND SEARCH Police Search Nearby Pond for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing

More From UK News in Pictures

£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
FOREST MURDER £20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
DEADLY HIT Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
TIKTOK BOMBER Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Craig Hurcombe’s Mysterious Disappearance
Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
STREET BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
DEADLY WEAPON Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
SIGH OF RELIEF WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Early Morning Crash Near Ilford Hospital
Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
SPINOUT Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
AIR AMBULANCE Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury
Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
LONG DELAYS Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

BREAKING

SPECIALIST TEAMS CALLED IN Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

More From UKNIP

Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
TOWER BLOCK BLAZE Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
ESTRANGED HUSBAND Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
FATAL PUNCH Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
REPEAT OFFENDER Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
error: Content is protected !!