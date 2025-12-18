Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham

A brutal murder has sent shockwaves through Lewisham after a man was found guilty of stabbing his wife to death at their home.

Jealous Rage and TfL App Surveillance Behind Deadly Attack

Hai Van Nguyen, from Hatfield Close, SE14, was convicted at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 15 December. His wife, Hien Thi Vu, was viciously stabbed to death on 13 April.

Nguyen confessed to police shortly after the murder. Detectives found Hien in her bedroom with seven stab wounds, including one fatal injury that caused severe blood loss. A bloody knife lay on the bedside drawer.

The court revealed Nguyen’s toxic jealousy drove him to force Hien to show her movements using the TfL app just hours before the deadly attack — a shocking example of control turning deadly.

Detective Inspector Condemns the Killing

“This is a tragic case and our thoughts remain with the couple’s three children who are grieving for the sudden loss of their mother,” said Detective Inspector Stephanie Dexter, who led the probe. “Nguyen was a jealous man who carried out a brutal attack on his wife in their own home, the place she should have been safest. “We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls and encourage victims to reach out for help. “We will respond with sensitivity and work to keep victims safe while dealing robustly with offenders.”

Sentencing Due This Friday

Nguyen faces sentencing on Friday, 19 December. The Lewisham community remains stunned and is rallying behind Hien’s grieving family after this savage killing.