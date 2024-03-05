Ian Neasham, a 64-year-old resident of Londonderry Village, North Yorkshire, has been convicted of a disturbing series of sexual crimes against young girls. His reign of abuse spanned over 11 years, with the youngest victim being a mere 10 years old when the attacks began.

The sentencing, handed down by Teesside Crown Court, has resulted in Neasham being jailed for 28 years, followed by a four-year extended licence. He will be required to serve at least two-thirds of his custodial term before becoming eligible for release. Additionally, Neasham will be permanently registered on the Sex Offenders Register.

The courageous actions of the victims played a crucial role in bringing Neasham to justice. One victim bravely confided in someone they trusted, leading to the reporting of the crimes to the police in November 2020. Subsequently, two more victims found the strength to come forward, assisting detectives in building a solid case against the predator.

Detective Constable Gillian Gowling, who led the investigation for North Yorkshire Police, meticulously gathered evidence. This included victim interviews, statements, disclosures made during counselling sessions, a thorough search of Neasham’s residence, and an examination of digital devices.

The charges brought against Neasham were extensive, totalling 25 offences:

9 counts of rape

7 counts of indecent assault

2 counts of sexual activity with a child

2 counts of taking indecent photographs of a child

3 counts of possession of indecent photographs of a child

1 count of possessing an extreme pornographic image

During the ten-day trial, the jury found Neasham guilty of 24 of these offences. However, he was acquitted of one count of indecent assault.