ICO Apologises to Dame Alison Rose over Privacy Breach Controversy

In a recent development, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an apology to former NatWest head Dame Alison Rose after mistakenly suggesting she breached privacy laws in connection with the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account.

The ICO clarified that its comments from last month, implying an investigation into Dame Alison, were inaccurate. The probe, it clarified, focused on NatWest’s actions as a data controller rather than scrutinising Dame Alison Rose directly.

This controversy unfolded after prominent Brexiteer Nigel Farage claimed earlier this year that Coutts, the prestigious private bank owned by NatWest, intended to close his account without providing a clear reason. Subsequently, reports emerged suggesting it was due to Farage no longer meeting the wealth threshold for Coutts. However, Farage obtained a bank report indicating that his political views were also considered in the decision.

The fallout from these revelations led to Dame Alison Rose’s resignation in July. She admitted making a mistake in discussing Mr. Farage’s relationship with the bank. Farage, in response, filed a complaint with the ICO.

In its recent statement, the ICO acknowledged the need to provide Dame Alison an opportunity to comment on any findings related to her role and expressed regret for not doing so. The watchdog apologised for suggesting a breach of UK GDPR, emphasising that its investigation did not find any wrongdoing on Dame Alison Rose’s part.