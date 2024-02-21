Millie Bryan, a 24-year-old woman from Ilkeston, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to unlawfully wounding her brother. The sentencing took place on February 15 at Nottingham Crown Court.

The incident occurred on March 25, when Derbyshire Police responded to reports of a serious assault at a residence on Peveril Crescent, West Hallam. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries, including stab wounds to his back and chest, which resulted in a punctured lung.

Bryan was promptly arrested at the scene, and her brother was swiftly transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

During a hearing on November 30, Bryan admitted to the charge of wounding, acknowledging her role in the violent altercation.

