Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne

Officers are urgently seeking help after a 17-year-old was sexually assaulted on a train between Brighton and Hampden Park, Eastbourne.
The attack happened at around 4:40 PM on Wednesday, 8 October. The victim was approached by a man who then sat next to him before carrying out the assault.
Police Release Image of Suspect
British Transport Police have published an image of a man they believe could be key to cracking the case. Anyone who recognises him is urged to come forward immediately.
How to Report Information
- Text BTP on 61016
- Call 0800 40 50 40
- Quote reference 673 of 8 October
- Or provide info anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
Police stress the importance of community help to bring the offender to justice.