TRAIN ATTACK Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne

  • Updated: 06:48
  • , 24 December 2025
Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne

Officers are urgently seeking help after a 17-year-old was sexually assaulted on a train between Brighton and Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

The attack happened at around 4:40 PM on Wednesday, 8 October. The victim was approached by a man who then sat next to him before carrying out the assault.

Police Release Image of Suspect

British Transport Police have published an image of a man they believe could be key to cracking the case. Anyone who recognises him is urged to come forward immediately.

How to Report Information

  • Text BTP on 61016
  • Call 0800 40 50 40
  • Quote reference 673 of 8 October
  • Or provide info anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Police stress the importance of community help to bring the offender to justice.

