Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne

Officers are urgently seeking help after a 17-year-old was sexually assaulted on a train between Brighton and Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

The attack happened at around 4:40 PM on Wednesday, 8 October. The victim was approached by a man who then sat next to him before carrying out the assault.

Police Release Image of Suspect

British Transport Police have published an image of a man they believe could be key to cracking the case. Anyone who recognises him is urged to come forward immediately.

How to Report Information

Text BTP on 61016

Call 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference 673 of 8 October

Or provide info anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Police stress the importance of community help to bring the offender to justice.