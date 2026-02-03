Watch Live

SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search

  • Updated: 07:32
  • , 3 February 2026

 

Disappearance Sparks Major Hunt

A 46-year-old Immingham man vanished without a trace, triggering a huge search and a public plea. David was last seen on Monday 26 January, in the Kendal Road area, sparking fears for his safety after he disappeared for nearly a week.

Police Launch Extensive Search

Humberside Police deployed specialist officers and conducted significant searches. They believed David may have left the area on foot and urged anyone with information or footage to step forward.

Safe and Sound: The Good News

Late last night, cops thanked the community for their help and confirmed: “We are pleased to confirm missing 46-year-old David from Immingham has been located safe and well.”

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.20.28
SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.57.51
FATAL CRASH Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Met investigation
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.45.08
BB GUN Armed Police Descend on Keighley After Boy Points Imitation Gun

BREAKING

webpc-passthru
MURDER PROBE Teenage boy, 16, dies after brutal stabbing in Chippenham

Must READ

NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading

More For You

BLAZE PROBE Blaze Rips Through Nursery Roof in Rushey Green
FIND NICOLA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in Chatham
GRIM END Body Found in Bude Believed to Be Missing Boscastle Man
CENTURY OF CHEERS Farewell to The Standard: Brighton’s Beloved Queen’s Road Pub Shuts Up Shop

More From UK News in Pictures

Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot
MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop
The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?
The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War

More From UKNIP

Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
POLICE PROBE Major Collision Halts Westbound Traffic Between Canterbury and Harbledown
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Bald Man Over St Leonards Rape Attack
FIND HER Urgent: Have You Seen Missing 79-Year-Old Dawn in Retford?
AIRLIFTED Teen Plunges 65ft at Derbyshire Beauty Spot – Airlifted to Hospital