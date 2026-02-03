Disappearance Sparks Major Hunt

A 46-year-old Immingham man vanished without a trace, triggering a huge search and a public plea. David was last seen on Monday 26 January, in the Kendal Road area, sparking fears for his safety after he disappeared for nearly a week.

Police Launch Extensive Search

Humberside Police deployed specialist officers and conducted significant searches. They believed David may have left the area on foot and urged anyone with information or footage to step forward.

Safe and Sound: The Good News

Late last night, cops thanked the community for their help and confirmed: “We are pleased to confirm missing 46-year-old David from Immingham has been located safe and well.”