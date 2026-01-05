Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday

A man has been slapped with a £500 fine for gatecrashing a Remembrance Sunday event dressed as a Royal Navy admiral. Jonathan Carley rocked up in full uniform, decked out with fake medals, and told onlookers he was representing the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd.

Fake Rear Admiral Sparks Outrage

Carley showed up at the solemn wreath-laying ceremony in Llandudno last November, boasting bogus honours like the Companion of Distinction Service Order, the Queen Victoria Medal, and Operational Service Medals for Iraq and Syria. None were his to claim.

His cheek reached peak levels when he told the parade marshal he was acting on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant — a claim swiftly shot down by Harry Fetherstonhaugh, who said, “I have never seen him before in my life.”

Court Slaps £500 Fine, Judge Condemns ‘Great Pain’ Caused

On Monday, Carley pleaded guilty to attending without authorisation at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £285 in court costs.

District Judge Gwyn Jones didn’t hold back, saying Carley’s stunt was an “extremely foolish action” and “a sad reflection” on a day meant to honour fallen heroes. The judge blasted Carley for causing “a great deal of pain” to the families of servicemen.

Military Impostor Exposed by Online Sleuths

The Walter Mitty Hunters Club — a Facebook group dedicated to busting fake military personnel — quickly uncovered the fraud. They scrutinised Carley’s medal mix and declared, “no records exist of anyone eligible for that set of honours.”

One member joked: “This might be the highest-ranking Walt attempt ever,” tagging Carley as an “absolute belter” in military fakery.

Apologies and Fallout

Carley’s lawyer insisted his client sought no financial benefit, simply wanting to be part of the proceedings. “He seriously underestimated the anger,” solicitor Mark Haslam said. Outside court, he added Carley was “utterly remorseful” and apologised to those affected.

Despite remorse, veterans and parade-goers expressed anger over the deception, sparking a wave of criticism online. The case highlights the deep hurt caused when individuals impersonate service members, especially on such a sacred day.

Social media watchdogs like the Walter Mitty Hunters Club are playing an increasing role in outing military impostors by spotting medal anomalies and uniform errors.

Carley’s £500 fine may leave some wanting a tougher crackdown for dishonouring Remembrance Sunday and the brave souls it commemorates.