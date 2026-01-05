Watch Live

FAKE ADMIRAL Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday

  • Updated: 14:53
  • , 5 January 2026
Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday

 

A man has been slapped with a £500 fine for gatecrashing a Remembrance Sunday event dressed as a Royal Navy admiral. Jonathan Carley rocked up in full uniform, decked out with fake medals, and told onlookers he was representing the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd.

Fake Rear Admiral Sparks Outrage

Carley showed up at the solemn wreath-laying ceremony in Llandudno last November, boasting bogus honours like the Companion of Distinction Service Order, the Queen Victoria Medal, and Operational Service Medals for Iraq and Syria. None were his to claim.

His cheek reached peak levels when he told the parade marshal he was acting on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant — a claim swiftly shot down by Harry Fetherstonhaugh, who said, “I have never seen him before in my life.”

Court Slaps £500 Fine, Judge Condemns ‘Great Pain’ Caused

On Monday, Carley pleaded guilty to attending without authorisation at Llandudno MagistratesCourt. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £285 in court costs.

District Judge Gwyn Jones didn’t hold back, saying Carley’s stunt was an “extremely foolish action” and “a sad reflection” on a day meant to honour fallen heroes. The judge blasted Carley for causing “a great deal of pain” to the families of servicemen.

Military Impostor Exposed by Online Sleuths

The Walter Mitty Hunters Club — a Facebook group dedicated to busting fake military personnel — quickly uncovered the fraud. They scrutinised Carley’s medal mix and declared, “no records exist of anyone eligible for that set of honours.”

One member joked: “This might be the highest-ranking Walt attempt ever,” tagging Carley as an “absolute belter” in military fakery.

Apologies and Fallout

Carley’s lawyer insisted his client sought no financial benefit, simply wanting to be part of the proceedings. “He seriously underestimated the anger,” solicitor Mark Haslam said. Outside court, he added Carley was “utterly remorseful” and apologised to those affected.

Despite remorse, veterans and parade-goers expressed anger over the deception, sparking a wave of criticism online. The case highlights the deep hurt caused when individuals impersonate service members, especially on such a sacred day.

Social media watchdogs like the Walter Mitty Hunters Club are playing an increasing role in outing military impostors by spotting medal anomalies and uniform errors.

Carley’s £500 fine may leave some wanting a tougher crackdown for dishonouring Remembrance Sunday and the brave souls it commemorates.

 

Recommended for you

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Edgware Road Horror: Triple Stabbing Leaves One Fighting for Life

BREAKING

Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting
CHAOS HITS LONDON Two Shootings and Stabbings Leave Five Hospitalised

Must READ

TEEN MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
FATAL CRASH Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
ROAD RAGE Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene
KNIFE ATTACK Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene
Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday
FAKE ADMIRAL Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday
One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
MANHUNT CONTINUES One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
East London Court Round-Up: Drug, Theft and Assault Cases Heard at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court
HAMMER ATTACK Man Charged Over Hammer Attack in Sevenoaks Burglary
CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
SHOP LIFTER SHOCKER CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
POLICE VAN CRASH Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction

More For You

Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent

More From UK News in Pictures

China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
STAY AWAY WARNING China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
GLOBAL POWER PLAY Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

BREAKING

CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
HIT AND RUN CHASE BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro

More From UKNIP

Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
SHOOT OUT Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
SHOOTING SHOCKER Two Men Bailed After Chadwell Heath Shooting Shock
Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
M2 closed after life-changing collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
POLICE PROBE M2 closed after Fatal collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
error: Content is protected !!