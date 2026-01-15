Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park

Police are hunting a man who reportedly exposed himself near the Claygate exit of Mote Park at around 12.30pm on Saturday, 3 January 2026.

The suspect fled after being disturbed by a member of the public but has been described as white, wearing a red jacket, dark trousers, shoes, and a grey hat.

Have You Seen This Man?

Officers urge anyone with information to come forward. Call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/1482/26.

You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.