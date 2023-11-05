Today: November 5, 2023

Get the latest breaking news from the UK and around the world your trusted source for news!

Subscribe
9 seconds ago

Independent Office for Police Conduct probe Purley Police chase

Met Police officer Found Not Guilty of Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm

At about 9.35pm on Friday, 3 November officers attempted to stop a car in Purley Downs Road but the car failed to stop.

A brief pursuit was carried out but quickly terminated.

The car then collided with a parked car in Florence Avenue, CR2. No one was in the car at the time.

Officers requested support from the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade. London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

A passenger in car involved in the pursuit, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was taken to police custody where he remains.

As is routine in these circumstances, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts