Independent Office for Police Conduct probe Purley Police chase

At about 9.35pm on Friday, 3 November officers attempted to stop a car in Purley Downs Road but the car failed to stop.

A brief pursuit was carried out but quickly terminated.

The car then collided with a parked car in Florence Avenue, CR2. No one was in the car at the time.

Officers requested support from the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade. London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

A passenger in car involved in the pursuit, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was taken to police custody where he remains.

As is routine in these circumstances, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).