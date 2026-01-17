Indonesia Plane Crash Kills All 11 Onboard

Watch Live

  • Updated: 15:32
  • , 17 January 2026
Plane Vanishes from Radar Near Makassar

An Indonesia Air Transport turboprop plane has reportedly crashed in Indonesia, killing all 11 people on board. The ATR 42-500 aircraft took off from Yogyakarta for a routine two-hour flight to Makassar, South Sulawesi. However, air traffic control lost contact with the plane when it was about 12 miles from the airport.

Debris Found on Mountainside as Rescue Efforts Kick Off

Footage from the crash site shows wreckage scattered across a mountainside, believed to be from the missing aircraft. Rescue teams have been deployed swiftly to search for survivors amidst the debris.

Andi Sultan, head of Makassar Basarnas Operations, revealed, “We have sent 60 search and rescue personnel to the coordinates in the Leang-Leang area. The first team comprises five members for assessment, followed by 15 for the second team, and 40 experts for a thorough search and rescue mission.”

Air Traffic Control Struggled to Regain Contact

Lukman F Laisa, Director General of Air Transport, explained that the plane was off-course during its approach. Air traffic control attempted several corrections, issuing multiple instructions to pilot the aircraft back on track. “After the last instruction, communication was lost and an emergency was declared immediately,” he said.

The plane’s low altitude over ocean limited radar coverage. Its final signal was recorded at 11:20am local time (4:20am GMT), about 12 miles northeast of Makassar airport.

 

Poor Aviation Safety Record in Indonesia

The aircraft, registered PK-THT, is operated by Indonesia Air Transport, a charter firm specialising in flights for oil, gas, and government sectors. It was on a long-term contract with the government’s Marine and Fisheries Resources Surveillance service.

Indonesia — a sprawling archipelago reliant on air travel — has suffered several recent fatal crashes. In September alone, two helicopter crashes killed a combined total of ten people in separate incidents in South Kalimantan and Papua provinces.

What’s Next?

  • Rescue operations continue with expanded teams on the ground.
  • Authorities will investigate the cause of the crash once wreckage is secured.
  • Families of the victims await news amid the grim search.

Our thoughts are with the families of those lost in this devastating disaster.

