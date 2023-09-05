Infamous Brighton Cat Killer Dies of Covid-19 in Prison

Steven Bouquet, the security guard infamously known as the “Brighton cat killer,” has died from complications related to Covid-19 while serving his prison sentence. Bouquet, who was jailed in 2021 for a series of brutal attacks on cats, passed away on his 55th birthday, after battling both thyroid cancer and the novel coronavirus.

Steven Bouquet gained notoriety for his heinous acts against innocent animals when he brutally stabbed 16 cats, leading to the deaths of nine and severe injuries to seven others. His crimes spanned from October 2018 to May 2019, leaving the community in Brighton and its pet owners in a state of fear and distress. After a lengthy investigation, Bouquet was arrested and subsequently sentenced to imprisonment in July 2021.

While serving his sentence at HMP Elmley in Kent, Bouquet received medical care for his pre-existing thyroid cancer. However, it was during this time that the convicted cat killer contracted Covid-19. Considering his weakened immune system due to his underlying health condition, Bouquet’s body struggled to combat the virus, leading to his deteriorating health.

During an inquest in Maidstone, coroner Patricia Harding confirmed that Bouquet’s cause of death was natural and attributed it to Covid-19 pneumonitis, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease listed as an underlying factor. Despite receiving antibiotics, oxygen, and specific Covid-19 treatments, his condition steadily worsened, leading to his unfortunate demise on January 5, 2022 – his 55th birthday.

The inquest revealed that it was unclear whether Bouquet contracted the virus while in prison or during his treatment at Medway Maritime Hospital. He only tested positive for Covid-19 a day after being admitted to the hospital due to respiratory issues. The exact circumstances and timeline remain unclear.