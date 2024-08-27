Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who may have crucial information regarding an incident at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Authorities have released an image of the individual and are urging anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses after an incident at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 30. At approximately 10:45 PM, three teenage girls were reportedly inappropriately touched by a man near the Pyramid Stage.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s. He is tall, with short brown hair, and was seen wearing a top with a University of Leeds logo on the chest.

The victims have been offered specialist support services to help them following the incident. Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward.

Individuals with information are asked to contact the police by calling 101. Please quote the reference number 5224169887 and speak with the call handler assigned to the case.