WILDLIFE RESCUE Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc

A heart-warming rescue unfolded on Brighton beach this Sunday when an injured puffin was found stranded after raging storms battered the coast.

Storm-Blown Puffin Stuns Rescuers

The Brighton & Hove Wildlife Advice & Rescue Service (WARS) rushed to the scene after reports of an injured seabird, initially thought to be a razorbill. But to everyone's surprise, it was a rare puffin – a true Sussex coastline marvel.

Strong winds during recent storms likely blew the puffin inland, leaving it vulnerable and confused. Local hero Ben Talbot spotted the bird and sprang into action, safely rescuing it just before WARS arrived.

Expert Care Now Underway

The puffin was swiftly taken to East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) for urgent care. It's now undergoing assessment with specialist treatment scheduled at Mallydams Wildlife Hospital.

WARS showered praise on the local community, especially "the wonderful couple who saved him," stressing how crucial it is to report injured wildlife without delay.

Support Needed to Save More Wildlife

  • WARS depends entirely on public donations to continue rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife.
  • Well-meaning residents are urged not to handle injured animals themselves but to contact trained rescuers immediately.

If you want to help WARS keep saving Sussex's precious wildlife, donate here: %%UKNIP_ANCHOR_0%%.

