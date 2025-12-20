Inmate Gets Extra 12 Years for Brutal Prison Officer Stabbing at Garth Prison

A murderer serving life at Garth Prison has been slammed with an extra 12 years after viciously stabbing a prison officer with a homemade shank.

Violent Attack Rocks Lancashire Jail

Christopher Stubbs, 30, already behind bars for murder, launched a brutal assault on a prison officer just moments after morning unlock at Garth Prison, Ulnes Walton near Leyland.

Armed with a self-made hook shank, Stubbs struck the officer multiple times, leaving him with three deep puncture wounds to his torso and abdomen. The man in his 50s was also hit on the head during the savage attack.

Struggling prison officers had to restrain Stubbs, who kept fighting back and even bit another officer. The terrifying assault took place on 14th July 2024.

Jury Convicts Stubbs After Three-Day Trial

At Preston Crown Court on 18th December, Stubbs was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, and possession of a sharp weapon inside prison.

He was handed 11-and-a-half years for the stabbing and a consecutive six months for biting another officer. A 12-month sentence for possession of the weapon runs concurrently. These 12 years will be added on top of his existing 24-year life sentence tariff from his 2016 Teesside murder conviction.

Stubbs refused to attend sentencing and was sentenced in his absence.

Police Praise Officers’ Bravery