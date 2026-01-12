Watch Live

INQUEST OPENED Tragic Death of Daisy House at Loughton Station Sparks Shock

  • Updated: 15:46
  • , 12 January 2026
Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks

Daisy House died in hospital after suffering serious injuries at Loughton station on the afternoon of December 15.

Inquest Opens but Full Hearing Delayed

On Monday, January 12, Senior Coroner Lincoln Brookes opened the inquest into Daisy’s death at Essex Coroner’s Court. However, the hearing was quickly adjourned, with a full inquest set for a later date.

Family Mourns “Bright, Beautiful” Daughter

“Our beautiful daughter Daisy lost her life. She was a bright, beautiful, clever, and funny girl who had just started Sixth Form and had her whole future ahead of her,” the family said.

“We would like to thank all of the emergency services and doctors who worked so hard to save her, especially the British Transport Police officer and paediatric nurses who treated us all with such kindness.”

“We thank everyone who has sent best wishes, kind messages, and floral tributes.

“We would now ask for our privacy to be respected while we come to terms with the loss of our Daisy and what life will be like without our daughter.”

Need Support?

If you are affected by this tragedy and need support, the Samaritans are available 24/7. Call 116 123 for a confidential chat or email [email protected].



