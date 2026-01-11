Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails

Instagram has squashed a bug that allowed outsiders to trigger password reset emails for some accounts. The social giant insists there was no breach of its systems and that users’ accounts remain safe and sound.
Should You Worry?
If you received a suspicious password reset email from Instagram recently, you can safely ignore it. The company apologised for any confusion caused by the glitch.
Instagram’s Statement
“We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion.”