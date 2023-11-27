Introducing Tradu’s innovative new trading platform

Investing has come a long way from the restricted, stuffy markets of yesteryear. Recent times have brought improved access through digital platforms, and Tradu’s innovative new offering gives retail investors an even greater wealth of opportunities.

Backed by leading global investment firm Jefferies, Tradu is set to disrupt the market with its seamless all-in-one product. It offers exposure to over 10,000 tradeable assets including more than 8,000 US stocks, over 100 commodities, plus popular index, crypto and forex markets – and all from a single login.

Users are armed with over 140 analytic indicators and tools to help craft their strategies. An average execution time of 18 milliseconds, meanwhile, ensures time and cost efficiency with every move.

Below, Tradu’s experts highlight their top features and how they stand to benefit today’s active investors.

Consistently competitive pricing

Unsurprisingly for those looking to maximise their capital, pricing is a key differentiator for many prospective users. Tradu’s CEO Brendan Callan believes this is an area where the platform shines:

“We’re extremely competitive across the board. Our CFD offering is commission free and we have a spread tracker which shows our spreads against competition…most of the time we’re going to have the tightest spreads available.”

Stocks also come at a flat fee of $1 no matter the number of shares, while crypto and other assets offer similarly compelling value.

Seamless multi-asset journeys

For Paresh Patel, Tradu’s Global Head of Trading, the ability to trade multiple assets from one platform makes diversification a breeze. Users have one login to a central portal where they can then toggle between specialised platforms for each asset class.

“In order to trade the full stack of financial instruments available you’d usually need multiple accounts. With Tradu you’ll be able to do crypto, CFDs, indices etc all in one place. Plus there’s the ability to transfer your money from one account to another, seamlessly.”

This latter feature reduces the time and cost risk of transferring money between different providers when moving between asset classes.

Flexibility and sophistication

Every trader is different, of course, and Tradu allows each individual to trade their way. Customers can opt for high-leveraged CFDs or longer-term holds such as non-leveraged crypto stocks.

And no matter your preferred approach, the platform never patronises. As Tradu’s MD of Product and Strategy Craig Mischel puts it: “…we’re not gamifying it, we’re giving access to the markets and tools as quick as possible to allow you to make the best decision.”

Global support

Trading’s democratisation has helped it gain a global audience – something Tradu is keeping in its sights with its customer support provisions. Users can speak to Tradu’s team 24/5 in 15 languages, ensuring a comfortable and inclusive experience for all.

Such features are likely to make investors bullish on Tradu’s new platform and help it disrupt an increasingly competitive marketplace.