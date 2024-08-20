Investigation Finds Police Used ‘Necessary and Proportionate’ Force in Fatal Shooting of Armed Man in Surrey Quays

An investigation into the fatal shooting of a man armed with a crossbow and sword in Surrey Quays has concluded that police used necessary and proportionate force during the incident.

Bryce Hodgson, 30, was shot dead by police at a property on Bywater Place on January 30, after officers responded to reports that a man armed with crossbows and knives had entered a house and was trying to break into a bedroom where residents had barricaded themselves.

At 5:07 am, two police officers forced entry into the property, discovering blood, broken glass, and arrows near the front door. As they announced themselves and drew their tasers, they saw Hodgson in the stairway. According to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Hodgson swung a sword at the officers, prompting them to retreat and wait for firearms officers who arrived at 5:15 am.

The firearms officers attempted to negotiate with Hodgson, but he expressed his intent to harm someone inside the property. When Hodgson pointed a loaded crossbow at the officers, one officer fired twice, striking him in the neck and chest. Despite attempts to administer first aid, Hodgson died at the scene.

The IOPC investigation found that the officers’ use of lethal force was justified, proportionate, and necessary under the circumstances. Mel Palmer, regional director of the IOPC, commended the bravery of all officers involved, particularly the two local response officers who entered the property first despite knowing an armed man was inside.

This was a tragic incident where a man lost his life, and our sympathies are with Mr. Hodgson’s family and everyone affected,” Palmer said. However, the actions of all officers involved in this incident, and the decision to use lethal force, were, in our opinion, justified, proportionate, and necessary.

The investigation also revealed that Hodgson had been convicted of stalking in July of the previous year. He had been handed a 16-week suspended jail term and placed under a five-year restraining order that barred him from entering Bywater Place, where he was ultimately shot. The IOPC reviewed the Metropolitan Police’s management of Hodgson following his stalking conviction.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, responsible for firearms policing in the Met, praised the officers for their professionalism and bravery during the incident. They put their own lives at risk to try and confront Mr. Hodgson and minimize the risk he posed. They only withdrew when advised to do so, after a sword had been swung at them on more than one occasion,” Brenyah said. Their courage in being prepared to confront the armed and dangerous to protect our communities should never be underestimated.

Weapons recovered from the scene included crossbows, a knife, a sword, and a hatchet, highlighting the severity of the threat faced by the officers. The investigation serves as a reminder of the vital role played by firearms officers in protecting the public and their unarmed colleagues from extreme threats.