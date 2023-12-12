Investigation into baby’s death continues

Detectives are continuing to make enquiries into the suspicious death of a baby in Ipswich, as one person remains in police custody for questioning, while two others have been released on bail.

Officers were called at just after 12.35pm on Saturday 9 December to a property in Norwich Road, where the body of a newborn baby had been discovered outside the premises.

Paramedics were also in attendance, but the baby was sadly declared deceased a short time later.

A Home Office post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due to take place tomorrow, Tuesday 12 December.

Following initial police enquiries on Saturday afternoon, officers subsequently arrested two men aged in their 30s and a teenage female, all on suspicion of murder.

Yesterday, Sunday 10 December, officers applied for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court which granted them an additional 21 hours to question the male suspects.

The two men have now been released on bail until Tuesday 6 February pending further enquiries, while the female currently remains in police custody for questioning (having arrived at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre at a later time than the men).

A small police scene remains in place within the property on Norwich Road.

Detectives are treating this as an isolated incident but understand the concern this will have caused in the local area. Residents will continue to see an increased police presence, including uniformed officers. Members of the public are encouraged to approach officers and discuss any concerns they may have.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information that could assist the inquiry, are asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: 71043/23.

Website – https://www.suffolk.police.uk/tell-us

Phone – Call 101

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999