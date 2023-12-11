Investigation into Bexhill fire reveals woman’s death unrelated, arrest made





The conclusion of an investigation into a fatal incident in Bexhill last month revealed that a woman’s death was due to natural causes, unrelated to a fire at a maisonette in St Marks Close on November 13.

Police had responded to support fire services at the scene. A 99-year-old woman, living nearby, passed away after being hospitalized as a precaution.

Since the investigation determined that the fire did not cause her death, an inquest by the Coroner will not be conducted. The police extend their condolences to her family and friends during this challenging period.

Meanwhile, the inquiry into the fire’s origin continues. A 26-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on charges of arson with the intent to endanger life. He has been released on bail while the investigation proceeds.

The police are appealing to the public for any relevant information and encourage reporting it online or calling 101, referencing case number 1457 of 13/11.