Investigation is underway after a deceased woman was found in Chesterfield

Police are currently conducting an investigation following the discovery of a deceased woman in Chesterfield. The incident unfolded on the morning of Saturday, October 21, when Derbyshire Constabulary received a distress call reporting the sudden death of an elderly woman at a residence on Tapton Terrace.

Upon receiving the call, officers promptly arrived at the scene, accompanied by personnel from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service. Their joint efforts led to the discovery of the woman’s body inside her apartment.

As of now, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and surrounding circumstances of her untimely demise. The authorities are diligently working to gather evidence and conduct interviews to shed light on this unfortunate incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward and cooperate fully with the ongoing inquiries.