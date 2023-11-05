Investigation launched after children approached outside school

Police are investigating reports of a number of reported incidents in which a man is believed to have approached female pupils outside schools in Swindon, attempting to engage them in conversation.

In each case, the man is not known to the girls and his behaviour prompted them to raise concerns. There is no suggestion that the children were physically harmed.

Inspector Stefan Telford said: “We are actively investigating these reports, which appear to relate to one person.

“We recognise the concerns that this will have caused in the local community and we would urge anyone who is approached by someone they don’t know to report such incidents to us immediately.”



Call us on 101 quoting log 54230115639

In an emergency always call 999.