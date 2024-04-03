Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon

An investigation has been initiated by authorities following the discovery of possible human remains at Rowdown Fields in Croydon. The alarm was raised after police found the remains on Lodge Lane shortly after 9 am on April 2.

Police officers will maintain a presence at the scene overnight as they endeavour to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The recovered remains will undergo thorough analysis to shed light on the nature of the discovery.

Superintendent Lewis Collins addressed the concerns within the local community, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to establish the facts.

He reassured residents that Police personnel will conduct a comprehensive investigation, urging against speculation while underscoring the commitment to providing updates as the investigation progresses.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident, stating that officers responded to reports of possible human remains on Rowdown Fields in Croydon. The police presence will be sustained throughout the night, with collaborative efforts ongoing with partners and local community members.