Detectives have made an arrested following the death of a man in Hillingdon.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a 43-year-old man died in hospital following an assault in Uxbridge in the evening of Monday, 4 March.

“I know this will be concerning to local residents, however, I want to reassure them and the man’s family that we are working around the clock to establish what has happened.

“On Tuesday, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Our investigation is in its early stages and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary. Please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.”

Police were called shortly before 8.10pm on Monday, 4 March to reports of an assault on Dawley Avenue.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

His family has been informed but we await formal identification.

A special post-mortem examination will be held later this week.

On Tuesday, 5 March, an 18-year-old man was arrested in Derbyshire. He remains in place custody and will be transferred to a London police station.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6741/04Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.