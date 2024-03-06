UK News in Pictures

Investigation launched and arrest made after death of man in Hillingdon

Investigation launched and arrest made after death of man in Hillingdon

Detectives have made an arrested following the death of a man in Hillingdon.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a 43-year-old man died in hospital following an assault in Uxbridge in the evening of Monday, 4 March.

“I know this will be concerning to local residents, however, I want to reassure them and the man’s family that we are working around the clock to establish what has happened.

“On Tuesday, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Our investigation is in its early stages and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary. Please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.”

Police were called shortly before 8.10pm on Monday, 4 March to reports of an assault on Dawley Avenue.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

His family has been informed but we await formal identification.

A special post-mortem examination will be held later this week.

On Tuesday, 5 March, an 18-year-old man was arrested in Derbyshire. He remains in place custody and will be transferred to a London police station.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6741/04Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tragic Discovery: Body Recovered from Water in Crayford

