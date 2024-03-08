UK News in Pictures

Pedestrian Airlifted to Hospital After Collision with Car in Oswestry

Dangerous Driver Sentenced to Nine Years After Causing ‘Mayhem’ on M3

Tragic Motorhome Crash Claims Lives of Mother and Two Children

Police Crack Down on Illegal Streaming Services Using Modified Fire TV Sticks

Investigation Launched at East Riding Funeral Directors

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
South Yorkshire Police major incident unit vehicle.

Police have initiated an investigation following concerns raised about the care of the deceased at three funeral service premises across Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire. The report, received on Wednesday evening (6 March), pertains to Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Currently, police cordons are in place at the affected locations, with officers actively attending the scene. Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Gawthorpe emphasized that while the investigation is in its preliminary stages, the information may cause distress to families and individuals who have utilized the services of the business.

Efforts have been made to contact individuals affected by the investigation, with authorities collaborating closely with His Majesty’s Coroner, Hull City Council, and East Riding Council to establish the facts.

In light of the ongoing investigation, Detective Chief Superintendent Gawthorpe urged individuals with concerns or information to reach out to the authorities. A dedicated telephone line has been established for this purpose, with the number 0800 051 4674 provided for local calls and 0207 126 7619 for international inquiries. Additionally, information can be submitted through the Major Incident Portal (MIPP).

As investigations progress to determine the nature of the reported incidents and whether any criminal offences have occurred, Detective Chief Superintendent Gawthorpe emphasised the importance of refraining from speculation. He emphasized the need for respect and sensitivity towards potentially affected families and loved ones, underscoring the importance of providing them with the support and consideration they deserve during this challenging time.

A Spokesman for Humberside Police said:

