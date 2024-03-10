UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Bromley Aggravated Burglary: Police Seek Public’s Help in Investigation

Information Commissioner Blocks Release of ULEZ Camera Repair Costs

Silvertown Tunnel: London’s Newest River Crossing Project

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Lewisham

Investigation Launched Following Death of Burnley Man

Home Breaking Investigation Launched Following Death of Burnley Man

Investigation Launched Following Death of Burnley Man

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man in plaid shirt posing for photo.

Authorities have initiated an investigation following the tragic death of a man from Burnley, whose passing is being treated as a potential homicide.

The incident unfolded when Police responded to a distress call at an address on Harley Street in Burnley around 3:20 PM on Saturday, March 2. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with severe injuries. The victim, identified as 55-year-old Paul Inskip, residing at the Harley Street residence, was promptly transported to the hospital. Sadly, Mr. Inskip succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, March 9.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dickinson, leading the investigation, expressed condolences to Mr Inskip’s family, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. While the victim sustained serious injuries, the circumstances leading to his harm remain unclear, prompting authorities to appeal to the public for any relevant information.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Paul between Wednesday, February 28, and Saturday, March 2, or who has any knowledge of how he came by his injuries. I would urge those people to make contact,” stated DCI Dickinson.

The investigation is actively seeking witnesses, particularly those who may have been in the vicinity of Harley Street during the specified timeframe. Authorities are also encouraging individuals with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

In connection with the incident, three individuals—a woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s—have been apprehended on suspicion of assault. However, they have since been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is urged to contact the police at 101, quoting log 0767 of March 2. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Post Views: 66

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Dangerous Driver Sentenced to Nine Years After Causing ‘Mayhem’ on M3
Investigation Launched at East Riding Funeral Directors
Tragic Motorhome Crash Claims Lives of Mother and Two Children
Police Crack Down on Illegal Streaming Services Using Modified Fire TV Sticks
Metropolitan Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Child Indecency Charges
Constance Marten Expresses Responsibility for Baby’s Death During Trial

READ NEXT:

Group Rescued from Speedboat for a third time are a ‘catastrophe waiting to happen’
Police are appealing for witnesses to a violent assault in Clayton Road, SE15 that took place on bonfire night
S rapper Coolio, famous for his hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, died last year due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, as stated by the Los Angeles County Coroner
Kent Police officers have been working with partner agencies to make sure students feel welcome and safe in Canterbury
Met Police Website and Twitter account has been compromised
Nick Adderley Faces Questions Over His Time as a Senior Officer in Staffordshire
Teenager Fights for His Life After Being Stabbed in Mile End
Breaking

Swift Arrests Made in Tonbridge Purse Theft Investigation

Regulators Urge Safe Giving to Charities this Ramadan
Retired Police Officer Urges Protection for Firearms Officers
Person Struck by Train at West Hampstead Railway Station
Prolific Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Entering Stores Across Kent
A robbery suspect has been charged following a serious incident in Northfleet
Police Seek Public Assistance in Maidstone Assault Investigation
Breaking

Man Convicted of Murder in Fatal Tottenham Shooting

Man Arrested Over Drone Drug Smuggling into HMP Pentonville
Detectives investigating a robbery in Edmonton have issued images of a man they want to speak to
Martyn Blake Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Chris Kaba Shooting Case
Motorist Arrested Following Alleged Assault at M20 Services Near Maidstone
Police Urgently Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Boy from Catford
Katie Price Reveals Her Real Full Name in Candid Interview with Grace Dent
Police Appeal for Information Following Serious Collision in Rochdale
Birmingham Gang Member Jailed for Firearm Possession
Breaking

Smoke Advisory Issued for Detling, Maidstone: Industrial Waste Fire

BreakingLONDON

Classic Detective Drama “Bergerac” Set for Reboot After 30 Years

O2 Academy Brixton Implements Comprehensive Changes Ahead of Reopening
Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Dagenham
Police and Partners Collaborate to Tackle Anti-Social Behaviour and Crime in Barnham
Investigation Launched After Woman Attacked with Ammonia
France Becomes First Country to Recognise Abortion as Constitutional Right
Man, Who Preyed on Gay Men Sentenced to 11 Years and Six Months in Jail
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Four Men Jailed for Brutal New Year’s Day Knife Attack in Southwark
Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Fatal Stabbing of Friend
EastEnders Legend Bianca Jackson Returns After Five-Year Hiatus
Urgent Appeal Issued for Missing Woman from Gillingham
Owner of Historic Gennings Park worth £20 Million Pounds Engulfed in Flames esacpes with his dog phone in his pants
Pedestrian Airlifted to Hospital After Collision with Car in Oswestry
Breaking

Ian Neasham: Yorkshire Man Jailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse

Breaking

Grant Wedlake’s Victims Speak Out as He Receives 21-year Sentence

Breaking

London’s Air Ambulance Charity Calls on Government for Urgent Support

Breaking

Drivers Urged to Avoid New Oxford Street as Police Cordon Remains in Place

RECOMMENDED

London Bus Collides with Building on New Oxford Street – Emergency Services Rush to Scene
Man and Woman Charged with Murder of George Eric Rogers in Enfield
Drivers Warned of Major Delays on M2 Motorway After Vehicle Breakdown
Urgent Search for Missing Daniel Leckie in Weld Close Area
Car Fire on A3 Southbound Prompts Lane Closures Near Cobham
Urgent: Help Locate Missing Edinburgh Woman Khasha Smith
BreakingLONDON

Major Character Set for Dramatic Exit in Call the Midwife Series 13 Finale

Breaking

Man Sentenced to Prison for Setting Fire to Folkestone Shop

Breaking

A suspect has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in Margate

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Men Linked to Suspicious Incident in Gravesend

Breaking

A Gravesend bar manager has been sentenced to seven years in jail after a jury convicted him of sex offences against a woman

Breaking

Drug Dealer’s Supply Chain Derailed in Paddock Wood

BreakingLONDON

Several Injured and One Hospitalised After Bexleyheath Bowling Alley Fight

Breaking

Massive Search Effort Continues for Two-Year-Old Boy Lost in River Soar

Breaking

Major Incident Declared at HMP Bristol Following Prison Rampage

Breaking

Major Multi-Vehicle Collision on M23 Near Gatwick Causes Severe Disruption

Breaking

Police Chase Ends in Shooting: Two Injured by Shotgun Pellets in Clapham

Breaking

Clapham Common Shooting Incident Sparks Police Response

Breaking

Southwark Cathedral Hosts Tribute to Wayne Brown: A Firefighter Remembered

Breaking

Man Sentenced for Manslaughter Following Violent Attack in Hounslow

Breaking

Ian Neasham: Yorkshire Man Jailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse

Breaking

Grant Wedlake’s Victims Speak Out as He Receives 21-year Sentence

Breaking

London’s Air Ambulance Charity Calls on Government for Urgent Support

Breaking

Drivers Urged to Avoid New Oxford Street as Police Cordon Remains in Place

Top Stories

Breaking

Urgent Search for Missing Daniel Leckie in Weld Close Area

Breaking

Car Fire on A3 Southbound Prompts Lane Closures Near Cobham

SUSSEX

Help Sussex Police Locate Wanted Daniel Logan in Brighton

SUSSEX

Brighton SEU Apprehends Suspects in Drug Bust

SUSSEX

Southwick Teenager Convicted of Murder in Harrowing Daylight Attack

Breaking

Urgent: Help Locate Missing Edinburgh Woman Khasha Smith

SUSSEX

Brighton RNLI Rescues Dogs and Discovers Seal during Operation

Breaking

Man Jailed for Perverting the Course of Justice to Evade Speeding Tickets

Breaking

Brave Rape Survivor Shares Impact on Life and Motherhood

BreakingLONDON

Death of Man Found in River Crayford Deemed Not Suspicious

BreakingLONDON

Planned Blackwall Tunnel Closures for Southbound Traffic Announced for March and April

Breaking

Drone Sweeps River as Search for Missing Woman, 76, Continues

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Bromley Aggravated Burglary: Police Seek Public’s Help in Investigation
Information Commissioner Blocks Release of ULEZ Camera Repair Costs
Silvertown Tunnel: London’s Newest River Crossing Project

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.