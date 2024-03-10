Authorities have initiated an investigation following the tragic death of a man from Burnley, whose passing is being treated as a potential homicide.

The incident unfolded when Police responded to a distress call at an address on Harley Street in Burnley around 3:20 PM on Saturday, March 2. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with severe injuries. The victim, identified as 55-year-old Paul Inskip, residing at the Harley Street residence, was promptly transported to the hospital. Sadly, Mr. Inskip succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, March 9.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dickinson, leading the investigation, expressed condolences to Mr Inskip’s family, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. While the victim sustained serious injuries, the circumstances leading to his harm remain unclear, prompting authorities to appeal to the public for any relevant information.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Paul between Wednesday, February 28, and Saturday, March 2, or who has any knowledge of how he came by his injuries. I would urge those people to make contact,” stated DCI Dickinson.

The investigation is actively seeking witnesses, particularly those who may have been in the vicinity of Harley Street during the specified timeframe. Authorities are also encouraging individuals with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

In connection with the incident, three individuals—a woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s—have been apprehended on suspicion of assault. However, they have since been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is urged to contact the police at 101, quoting log 0767 of March 2. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.