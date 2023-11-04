Investigation Launched Following Reports of Woman Forced into Car in Walton-on-Thames

Detectives are actively investigating an incident that occurred in Walton-on-Thames on Thursday, November 2nd, involving the alleged forced entry of a woman or girl into a vehicle.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at approximately 8 pm when reports were received indicating that an individual, believed to be a woman or girl, had been forcibly placed into a silver car on First Avenue in Walton-on-Thames.

The vehicle in question is reported to be a silver Volkswagen Polo, which subsequently left the scene heading towards Garden Road. It remains unclear whether the person was placed into the car against her will, and investigators are diligently working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Adam Ramiz stated:

“Since concerns for safety were brought to our attention, we have initiated a series of inquiries within the local area to identify the individual and the vehicle involved. Our primary objective is to ensure her safety, and I urge anyone with information to contact us immediately.”

Police are seeking the cooperation of anyone who may have been in the First Avenue area around 8 pm on Thursday night. If you possess dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage that could aid in the investigation, please contact the police, quoting reference PR/45230124839. Your assistance could be invaluable in resolving this matter and ensuring the well-being of the individual involved.