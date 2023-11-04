Investigation launched following woman’s death, Barnstaple

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a woman in Barnstaple.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest at an address in Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, at around 5.15 pm on Saturday 4 November.

Officers and paramedics attended, and a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate her next of kin.

A 32-year-old woman from the Barnstaple area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.