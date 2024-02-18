Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) have commenced an investigation following the tragic deaths of three children at a residence in Bristol.

Officers responded to a concern for welfare call at an address on Blaise Walk, in the Sea Mills area, on Sunday, February 18, at approximately 12:40 AM.

Tragically, upon arrival, authorities discovered three young children inside the property who were pronounced deceased a short time later.

A 42-year-old woman has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and she is currently being held by police at a hospital.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen expressed profound sorrow over the incident, stating, “This is an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking incident in which three children have sadly died. My sincere condolences go to the children’s loved ones, and we will be ensuring they are offered support through our family liaison unit.”

The police emphasized that they believe this to be an isolated incident, with no further risk to the broader community. Nevertheless, officers will remain at the scene to provide reassurance and address any concerns from residents.

In response to the situation, an increased police presence can be expected in the area over the coming days, with authorities thanking residents for their cooperation during this challenging time.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified of the incident due to prior police contact, following standard protocols in such cases.