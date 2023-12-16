investigation underway after death of man in gleadless, sheffield

Enquires are underway after officers located the body of a man in Sheffield today (15 December).

Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted on Ironside Walk in the Gleadless area. Officers attended and man’s body was found inside a property on the street at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

An investigation has now been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

An 39-year-old man and an 37-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody at this time.

A scene is in place on Ironside Walk, and is likely to remain in place into tomorrow (16 December).

The force has made a self-referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct in line relation to the incident.

If you have any information which could assist us, we ask you pass it on via our new online live chat our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/219145/23 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.