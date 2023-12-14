Investigators are appealing for information after a delivery van was reported stolen during a robbery in Tunbridge Wells

The incident happened as a man was delivering parcels in Upper Grosvenor Road, at around 11.40pm on Tuesday 12 December 2023.

The victim was standing next to his stationary Vauxhall Vivaro panel van when a man approached and threatened him. The suspect then took the van keys and drove the vehicle from the scene towards the town centre. He is described as being white, five feet and six inches tall and wearing a black face covering. It is thought he may have been holding a weapon.

Detective Constable Chris Welham, of West Kent CID, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances and we are urging anybody with information to call our appeal line.

‘It is thought there were people nearby who may have witnessed the incident and we would like them to get in contact at their earliest opportunity. Residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam are also asked to check for relevant footage.’

Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/218820/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org