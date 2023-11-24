Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage to a shop in Canterbury

It was reported that on Tuesday 7 November 2023, between 6pm and 6.20pm, there was a disturbance inside a shop in St Dunstan’s Street.

A customer allegedly then caused significant damage to a large number of items in the shop, before smashing the shop window and leaving the scene.

Officers investigating have released the image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may have information that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or who could offer further information about the incident, is asked to come forward.

Witnesses can contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/198746/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or you can use the online form.