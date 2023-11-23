Investigators have continued the drive to reduce retail crime by ensuring a thief who targeted shops in Medway and north Kent, was jailed within 24 hours of his arrest

Between 23 October and Tuesday 21 November 2023, electric shaving items valued at more than £320 were stolen from Boots the Chemist in The Pentagon Centre, Chatham on three separate occasions. During the same period, two attempts were made to steal bottles of alcohol from Asda in Thames Way, Gravesend and Sainsbury’s in the Pentagon Centre. The value of this property exceeded £100.

Atik Jabarkhel, of no fixed address, was identified as the suspect for all of the incidents and arrested on Tuesday 21 November. He was later charged by officers from the Medway Victim Based Crime Team with five counts of theft. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty at his first hearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 November, and was immediately imprisoned for 14 weeks.

The sentence follows the jailing of Gabriella Tokorova, on Monday 13 November, who also targeted shops in Chatham and Gravesend. The 24-year-old was charged with seven thefts and pleaded guilty at her first hearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court. She was immediately sentenced to 56 days’ imprisonment. Others criminals have received strict community behaviour orders that restrict their ability to offend and will lead to an arrest where breaches occur. They will then be returned to the court to answer for their actions.

District Commander for Gravesham, Chief Inspector Will Lay said: ‘Theft from shops is not a victimless crime and can have a detrimental effect on the ability of small businesses to remain profitable. Our officers are very mindful of the concerns of business owners and are focused on prolific thieves who can be responsible for multiple offences.

‘We have neighbourhood patrols deployed in the town centres and these will be enhanced over the festive period in north Kent and Medway. I would encourage shopkeepers and staff to call us if a crime is happening or if they suspect one is about to happen. This will allow us to effectively deploy our resources and ensure these criminals enjoy their Christmas behind bars.’