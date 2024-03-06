Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is appealing for witnesses after a tragic collision claimed the life of a man on the A299, Thanet Way in Herne Bay.

The incident occurred on the coastbound carriageway near the Margate Road Interchange at approximately 9:30 am on Friday, February 16, 2024. The collision involved three vehicles: a grey Nissan Qashqai, a beige Land Rover Defender, and a Fiat Ducato Ambulance, which was travelling with lights and sirens activated.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, providing treatment to individuals injured in the collision. Among the casualties was a patient in the ambulance, described as a man in his 80s, who sustained injuries during the incident. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

The SCIU has initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses relevant dashcam footage to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

Individuals with information pertinent to the investigation must contact the SCIU appeal line at 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference HW/JG/024/24.