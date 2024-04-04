Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence

A ‘dangerous’ drug dealer who was unable to prove how he could afford luxury items including motorbikes and high-performance cars, and who had connections to a property in Jamaica, has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Dominic Denton (pictured below), 42, of Glamorgan Road, Ipswich was sentenced yesterday, Wednesday 3 April, at Ipswich Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to fraud by false representation, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of diamorphine, and money laundering.

He was sentenced to eight and a half years for the two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, to be served concurrently. He was sentenced to three years for money laundering and three months for fraud. Again, these sentences will be served concurrently.

Following a long and complex investigation, officers were able to bring together evidence from multiple sources to obtain guilty pleas from three people, including Denton, with a fourth person convicted by jury earlier in the year.

Evidence including CCTV footage, mobile phone data, financial work, seizures including drugs, phones and a large quantity of cash, were all used together to build up a picture of drug dealing, money laundering and associations with other known drug dealers.

As well as Denton, a 30-year-old woman was sentenced on 3 April.

Precious White, 30, of Barnard Square, Ipswich, who had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of criminal property, was handed an 18-month community order. This includes 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Shane Crossfield (pictured below), 60, of Derby Close, Ipswich was previously convicted by a jury of possession with intent to supply diamorphine and cocaine. He was sentenced in February to seven years in prison.

Lauren Mansukhani, 31, formerly of Suffolk, will be sentenced on 11 April after also pleading guilty at a previous hearing to the possession of criminal property.

Following warrants for Denton’s arrest and at other locations connected to him, officers located high value items, including designer goods and expensive vehicles yet Denton was unable to provide proof as to how he could afford this lifestyle. Denton also made regular trips to Jamaica where he had his own links to a property there.

Officers were able to correlate drug activity in the Ipswich area and times when there was a drop-off in activity for certain drug dealing lines. This included periods when Denton and Crossfield were in Jamaica.

During one warrant at the home address of White, £9,000 in cash was found in a footstool, again with no proof of any legitimate means of where this money had come from.

Two watches recorded as belonging to Mansukhani were found to be insured for a recommended retail price of £20,450 and £18,100 with no proof of how this level of expenditure had been funded.

Following his sentencing, a Serious Crime Prevention Order was successfully applied for and placed upon Crossfield. Officers have applied for a similar order for Denton.

These orders, which can only be placed upon an individual who has been convicted of a serious offence, come into effect once an individual has been released from prison.

The orders allow conditions to be imposed upon individuals to protect the public from serious crime. This can include restrictions on financial, property or business dealings, communicating or meeting named individuals, use of premises and for what purpose, use of any items for example mobile phones, and travel both within UK and abroad.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Bodmer said: “Denton and Crossfield are dangerous individuals caught up and very much in lead roles in a criminal enterprise that includes the supply of drugs in Ipswich and the surrounding area. They have long histories of criminality and I’m glad they will now face extended periods behind bars.

“Suffolk Constabulary will continue to work tirelessly to locate those involved in this dreadful industry that destroys families and preys on the most vulnerable. We know there is a clear connection between drugs, gangs and violence, all things nobody wants to see on their streets and something we take incredibly seriously.

“The work of our teams, including the Serious Crime Disruption Team, is having a huge impact on removing these individuals. This includes those such as Denton and Crossfield who have been shown to be senior figures in this criminality.

“I would like to thank all those that have been involved in this long investigation. The work of those teams involved has led to the removal of some very dangerous people from our streets.

“Our message is clear, if you are involved in this trade in Suffolk, we will do whatever we can to build intelligence, arrest and prosecute you and your associates. We will continue to work hard to make Suffolk a very uncomfortable place for you to carry out your activities.

“We would urge anyone with any information regarding drug dealing to please get in touch. Your information is vital in us being able to hold those responsible to account, and as in the case here, remove the freedoms of those involved.”

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, please tell us. You don’t have to be certain, just concerned. Report via the website Contact us to report a crime, incident or suspicion | Suffolk Constabulary call 101, or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.