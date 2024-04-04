UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman

Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence

Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life

Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital

Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Home Breaking Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence

Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A ‘dangerous’ drug dealer who was unable to prove how he could afford luxury items including motorbikes and high-performance cars, and who had connections to a property in Jamaica, has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Dominic Denton (pictured below), 42, of Glamorgan Road, Ipswich was sentenced yesterday, Wednesday 3 April, at Ipswich Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to fraud by false representation, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of diamorphine, and money laundering.

Dominic Denton.JPG

He was sentenced to eight and a half years for the two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, to be served concurrently. He was sentenced to three years for money laundering and three months for fraud. Again, these sentences will be served concurrently.

Following a long and complex investigation, officers were able to bring together evidence from multiple sources to obtain guilty pleas from three people, including Denton, with a fourth person convicted by jury earlier in the year.

Evidence including CCTV footage, mobile phone data, financial work, seizures including drugs, phones and a large quantity of cash, were all used together to build up a picture of drug dealing, money laundering and associations with other known drug dealers.

As well as Denton, a 30-year-old woman was sentenced on 3 April.

Precious White, 30, of Barnard Square, Ipswich, who had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of criminal property, was handed an 18-month community order. This includes 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Shane Crossfield (pictured below), 60, of Derby Close, Ipswich was previously convicted by a jury of possession with intent to supply diamorphine and cocaine. He was sentenced in February to seven years in prison.

Shane Crossfield.JPG

Lauren Mansukhani, 31, formerly of Suffolk, will be sentenced on 11 April after also pleading guilty at a previous hearing to the possession of criminal property.

Following warrants for Denton’s arrest and at other locations connected to him, officers located high value items, including designer goods and expensive vehicles yet Denton was unable to provide proof as to how he could afford this lifestyle. Denton also made regular trips to Jamaica where he had his own links to a property there.

Officers were able to correlate drug activity in the Ipswich area and times when there was a drop-off in activity for certain drug dealing lines. This included periods when Denton and Crossfield were in Jamaica.

During one warrant at the home address of White, £9,000 in cash was found in a footstool, again with no proof of any legitimate means of where this money had come from.

Two watches recorded as belonging to Mansukhani were found to be insured for a recommended retail price of £20,450 and £18,100 with no proof of how this level of expenditure had been funded.

Following his sentencing, a Serious Crime Prevention Order was successfully applied for and placed upon Crossfield. Officers have applied for a similar order for Denton.

These orders, which can only be placed upon an individual who has been convicted of a serious offence, come into effect once an individual has been released from prison.

The orders allow conditions to be imposed upon individuals to protect the public from serious crime. This can include restrictions on financial, property or business dealings, communicating or meeting named individuals, use of premises and for what purpose, use of any items for example mobile phones, and travel both within UK and abroad. 

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Bodmer said: “Denton and Crossfield are dangerous individuals caught up and very much in lead roles in a criminal enterprise that includes the supply of drugs in Ipswich and the surrounding area. They have long histories of criminality and I’m glad they will now face extended periods behind bars.

“Suffolk Constabulary will continue to work tirelessly to locate those involved in this dreadful industry that destroys families and preys on the most vulnerable. We know there is a clear connection between drugs, gangs and violence, all things nobody wants to see on their streets and something we take incredibly seriously.

 “The work of our teams, including the Serious Crime Disruption Team, is having a huge impact on removing these individuals. This includes those such as Denton and Crossfield who have been shown to be senior figures in this criminality.

“I would like to thank all those that have been involved in this long investigation. The work of those teams involved has led to the removal of some very dangerous people from our streets.

“Our message is clear, if you are involved in this trade in Suffolk, we will do whatever we can to build intelligence, arrest and prosecute you and your associates. We will continue to work hard to make Suffolk a very uncomfortable place for you to carry out your activities.

“We would urge anyone with any information regarding drug dealing to please get in touch. Your information is vital in us being able to hold those responsible to account, and as in the case here, remove the freedoms of those involved.”

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, please tell us. You don’t have to be certain, just concerned. Report via the website Contact us to report a crime, incident or suspicion | Suffolk Constabulary call 101, or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Post Views: 47

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20
Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S
2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans
UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted
Missing Theophilou has been detained and has been returned to the mental health facility
A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

READ NEXT:

A major emergency declared involving a flight coming into Heathrow airport after crew member is taken ill
Exclusive: Isle of Wight festival operations manager faces rape trial
Osman Saeed sentenced to seven years for a series of sexual assaults on women
Burglar charged for multiple house breaking
Music equipment was seized and groups of revellers were dispersed at the weekend as Kent police officers prevented an unlicensed music event at Darenth Country Park
M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier
A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke
Breaking

A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years

Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules
Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 
Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering
BreakingLONDON

Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases
A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions
Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub
McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More
Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run
Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin
Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort
Breaking

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

BreakingLONDON

TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden
Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run
Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe
A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne
Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef
A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham
New Addington Murder Victim’s Identity Remains a Mystery as Police Search Enters Third Day
London Hospital Partially Locked Down After Woman Swallows Poison
Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot
Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information
Breaking

Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information

Breaking

Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge

Breaking

Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park

Breaking

UK’s huge new £5bn tunnel finally finished but tourists will never be able to walk down it

RECOMMENDED

A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him
A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years
Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm
PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty
BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year
Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon
Breaking

Man Hit by Car Outside Clapham North Tube Station

Breaking

Benjamin Netanyahu to Undergo Surgery

BreakingLONDON

Four people have been arrested as police took action to prevent “serious disruption” of events this weekend

Breaking

Midfielder Frida Maanum from Arsenal Stable After Collapse in Women’s League Cup Final

BreakingLONDON

Renewing Your Child’s Passport: Everything You Need to Know

Breaking

Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill

Breaking

Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater

BreakingLONDON

Flying Within the UK: Do Children Need a Passport?

Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

Breaking

Ant and Dec Announce Final Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Leaving Viewers Heartbroken

Breaking

British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27

Breaking

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

Breaking

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames

Breaking

London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine

Breaking

Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information

Breaking

Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge

Breaking

Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park

Breaking

UK’s huge new £5bn tunnel finally finished but tourists will never be able to walk down it

Top Stories

Breaking

PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty

BreakingLONDON

BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year

Breaking

Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon

Breaking

Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Disorder in Swindon

Breaking

Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility

Breaking

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne

SUSSEX

Violent Encounter in Portslade: Five Arrested, Three Wounded

SUSSEX

Rescue Operation Unable to Save Dolphin at Pagham Beach

SUSSEX

Collision Claims Life of Female Motorbike Rider in Eastbourne

BreakingLONDON

Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty

SUSSEX

Woman Imprisoned for Disfiguring Man in Violent Assault

Breaking

Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year...
Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.