Watch Live

DEADLY PROTEST Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests

  • Updated: 14:59
  • , 10 January 2026
Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests

Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s exiled Crown Prince, has thrown down the gauntlet. After 50 years abroad, he’s gearing up to return and join the anti-government protests sweeping the nation. The unrest, now claiming 42 lives, shows no signs of letting up. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned the world: America is “locked and loaded” if Iran’s regime harms its own people.

Nationwide Uprising Shakes Iran

The protests have rocked Iran for over two weeks, igniting unrest in more than 280 locations across 21 provinces. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reveals at least 42 dead — including two security personnel — and over 2,000 detained amid escalating clashes.

  • Protests sparked by brutal repression and soaring 40% inflation
  • Government enforces nationwide internet blackout to stifle protest coverage
  • “Bloody Sunday” massacre at Revolutionary Guards base marks violent escalation

Reza Pahlavi’s Bold Message to Iran and the Regime

The 65-year-old prince—exiled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution—praised demonstrators for their courage and resilience. “You have earned the admiration of the world,” he said, slamming Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as “trembling in fear from his hiding place.”

He urged Iranians to escalate civil resistance and financial disruption, saying, “By cutting off the financial lifelines, we will bring the fragile Islamic Republic to its knees.”

Calling for nationwide strikes in critical sectors like transport, oil, gas, and energy, Pahlavi demanded protesters “seize the centres of cities and hold them” to force regime change.

“To the youth of Iran’s Immortal Guard… slow down and disrupt the repression machine,” he appealed.

US Threat Looms as Iran Stiffens Its Stance

In a rare direct warning, US President Trump declared the United States “locked and loaded,” ready to intervene if peaceful demonstrators are harmed. This marks the most explicit US threat of military involvement in years, raising tensions to a fever pitch.

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Khamenei has vowed to crush the uprising despite mounting international criticism and a widespread communication blackout masking the crackdown’s true brutality.

What’s Next for Iran?

With protests showing no signs of fading and calls for strikes targeting the regime’s economic lifelines, Iran stands at a dangerous crossroads. Reza Pahlavi’s planned return after half a century could galvanise opposition forces or provide Tehran with a high-profile target. Either way, the stakes have never been higher in this escalating showdown.

 

Recommended for you

Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
KNIFE ATTACK Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
Man Arrested After Early Morning 'Shooting' at Police in Kirkdale
FAKE GUN SHOOTING Man Arrested After Early Morning ‘Shooting’ at Police in Kirkdale
US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
X BAN PLAN US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
HGV JAM Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill

Must READ

Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
CCTV RELEASED Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
NOW EATING PORRIDGE Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
DISGRACEFUL Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE NEED DASHCAM Fatal Crash in Herne Bay: Police Hunt Witnesses
Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
HORROR SMASH Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
GROK ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for 'Throwing Bread on the Floor'
PIGEONGATE Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for ‘Throwing Bread on the Floor’
Cyclist in Life-Threatening Condition After Collision with Lorry in Erith – UKNIP
HIT AND RUN PROBE Man in Hospital After Croydon Hit-and-Run – Police Seek Witnesses
Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests
DEADLY PROTEST Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests
Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
TRAGIC END Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall

More For You

Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
LIMITED FINDINGS Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
MAJOR RESPONCE Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
POLICE PROBE Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses

More From UK News in Pictures

Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault
CHRISTMAS EVE ATTACK Gunfire Rips Through Family Home
Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
HUNTER STING Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
ABUSE OF TRUST Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
UK BLACKLISTED UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
BRING HER HOME Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
PARKING CLAMPDOWN Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
SICKO JAILED Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
GAME OVER New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
FIND SOPHIE Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
POLICE PROBE Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
FIND JAMIE Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
NO ONE TRAPPED Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
POLICE PRAISED Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
PULL OUT Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
FOUR CHARGED Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter

More From UKNIP

Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
LUCKY ESCAPE Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
BAR BRAWL PROBE Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Racist Assault in Amesbury
SWINDON SHOCKER Teens Trapped and Taunted by Three Bikers
Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
RIDING THE STORM Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
error: Content is protected !!