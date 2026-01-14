Watch Live

BREAKING

AIR SPACED CLOSED Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights

  • Updated: 22:41
  • , 14 January 2026
Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights

A new aviation warning (NOTAM) has been issued by Iran, temporarily closing its airspace to all flights except authorised international services operating to and from the country with prior permission.

The NOTAM, issued on Tuesday evening (January 14), is valid for just over two hours, prompting close monitoring by airlines, air traffic controllers, and aviation analysts amid heightened regional sensitivity.

What the NOTAM Means

Under the restriction:

  • All overflights are prohibited

  • Only international flights entering or departing Iran are permitted

  • Flights must have explicit approval from Iranian authorities

  • Domestic and transit flights are affected during the NOTAM window

Live flight tracking data shows a noticeable reduction in aircraft movements across Iranian airspace shortly after the NOTAM came into force, with most traffic diverting around the region.

Impact on Aviation

Iran sits beneath several major east–west aviation corridors, frequently used by long-haul services between Europe and Asia. Even short-duration closures can cause:

  • Significant rerouting

  • Increased fuel consumption

  • Delays to long-haul international flights

  • Congestion in neighbouring airspace

Airlines operating services into Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport are understood to be coordinating closely with Iranian aviation authorities to ensure compliance with the temporary restriction.

No Official Explanation Yet

As of publication, no official reason has been publicly provided for the short-term airspace closure. Such NOTAMs can be issued for a variety of reasons, including military activity, security concerns, air traffic management issues, or exercises, though none have been confirmed.

Situation Ongoing

The NOTAM is expected to expire later this evening, unless extended or replaced by further notices. Airlines and crews are being advised to remain alert for updates.

Recommended for you

Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old's Fatal Watch Robbery
FAILED ROBBERY Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old’s Fatal Watch Robbery
TRAVEL CHAOS Blaze Breaks Out at Queens Road Peckham Station: Massive Rail Chaos Hits London Overground and Southern Services
Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal
HEART BREAKING END Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
POLICE PROBE Tragedy on Catford Road: One Dead After Crash

Must READ

Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
FATAL STABBING FELTHAM Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
WILD RIDE Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
SCANDAL BLASTED Sir Keir lashes out at Reform UK and Elon Musk over AI scandal
Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
BLACKHEATH WOMAN CHARGED Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
COLD CASE ARREST Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site

BREAKING

HOMES EVACUATED Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound

More For You

Bulgarian Welfare Fraudster Slapped With Massive Repayment Order
SCAMMER PAYBACK Bulgarian Welfare Fraudster Slapped With Massive Repayment Order
FELTHAM MURDER Three Teens Arrested After 18-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Near Greggs on the High Street
Thames Valley Police Hunt Man After Henley-On-Thames Assault
STREET DISAGREEMENT Thames Valley Police Hunt Man After Henley-On-Thames Assault
Albanian Migrant Jailed After Fifth Failed Deportation Bid
PISS TAKE Albanian Migrant Jailed After Fifth Failed Deportation Bid

More From UK News in Pictures

Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
TRAFFIC CARNAGE Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
TOXIC SMOKE WARNING Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
AI SLIP UP West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
FAKE CASH Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
IOPC Launches Urgent Witness Appeal After Fatal Collision Involving Met Police – UKNIP
RIDER DIED AT THE SCENE Tragic biker death in Catford crash
Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
STRUCK BY A VAN Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
WOMAN BEEN KILLED Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
TRAGIC BLAZE Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
FIRST PICTURES Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
BODY SCANDAL Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
PUB ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
FACTORY FIRE Huge Factory Blaze Sends Smoke Plumes Over Wolverhampton
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
FATAL CRASH Deadly Crash Shakes Hamstreet Near Ashford
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blazing Inferno Ravages Ashford Home in Early Hours
Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
HSE INVESIGATION Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station
KNIFE ATTACK Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station

More From UKNIP

Heavy Police Presence Shuts Down Canadian Avenue
LIFE CHANGING Heavy Police Presence Shuts Down Canadian Avenue in Catford
Armed Police Stop Near Lidl in Mottingham Shocks Locals – Four Arrested
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Armed Police Stop Near Lidl in Mottingham Shocks Locals – Four Arrested
HGV Driver Jailed for 10 Years After Fatal M62 Crash Kills Two Pilots
LOCKED UP FOR A DECADE HGV Driver Jailed for 10 Years After Fatal M62 Crash Kills Two Pilots
Covid Fundraising Legend Dabirul Choudhury Dies at 106
LEGEND Covid Fundraising Legend Dabirul Choudhury Dies at 106
error: Content is protected !!