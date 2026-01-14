Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights

A new aviation warning (NOTAM) has been issued by Iran, temporarily closing its airspace to all flights except authorised international services operating to and from the country with prior permission.

The NOTAM, issued on Tuesday evening (January 14), is valid for just over two hours, prompting close monitoring by airlines, air traffic controllers, and aviation analysts amid heightened regional sensitivity.

What the NOTAM Means

Under the restriction:

All overflights are prohibited

Only international flights entering or departing Iran are permitted

Flights must have explicit approval from Iranian authorities

Domestic and transit flights are affected during the NOTAM window

Live flight tracking data shows a noticeable reduction in aircraft movements across Iranian airspace shortly after the NOTAM came into force, with most traffic diverting around the region.

Impact on Aviation

Iran sits beneath several major east–west aviation corridors, frequently used by long-haul services between Europe and Asia. Even short-duration closures can cause:

Significant rerouting

Increased fuel consumption

Delays to long-haul international flights

Congestion in neighbouring airspace

Airlines operating services into Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport are understood to be coordinating closely with Iranian aviation authorities to ensure compliance with the temporary restriction.

No Official Explanation Yet

As of publication, no official reason has been publicly provided for the short-term airspace closure. Such NOTAMs can be issued for a variety of reasons, including military activity, security concerns, air traffic management issues, or exercises, though none have been confirmed.

Situation Ongoing

The NOTAM is expected to expire later this evening, unless extended or replaced by further notices. Airlines and crews are being advised to remain alert for updates.