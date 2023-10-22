Iran’s Foreign Minister Warns Israel and US: Middle East on Brink of Chaos

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, issued a stern warning to Israel and the United States regarding the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Speaking in Tehran, he emphasised that if Israel does not halt its military actions in Gaza immediately, the entire Middle East region could spiral out of control.

Israel finds itself engaged in a multifaceted conflict, exchanging fire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon. Further complicating the situation, the U.S. has deployed an aircraft carrier to the region, intercepting missiles fired from Yemen by the Iran-aligned Houthi group. Additionally, U.S. forces in Iraq have faced rocket and drone attacks from Iran-backed groups.

While Iran has denied direct involvement in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in significant casualties, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed concerns about potential escalation by Iranian proxies. In an interview on CBS News, Blinken stated, “We expect there is a likelihood of escalation,” highlighting the broader impact the conflict is having on the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Hezbollah, Lebanon’s powerful military force, cautioning against opening a second war front. Tensions are intensifying on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, prompting evacuations in nearby Israeli communities.

Netanyahu characterised Israel’s conflict with Gaza as a “do or die” moment, underscoring the gravity of the situation as the region braces for potential wider repercussions.