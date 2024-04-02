UK News in Pictures

Is the Party Over? Prime Drinks Allegedly Spotted Selling for Just 31p

Incident Near Erith Station Prompts Police Response after Homeless Man is attacked

Fire Breaks Out at Old College Campus in Dewsbury

Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness

Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’

Is the Party Over? Prime Drinks Allegedly Spotted Selling for Just 31p

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
screenshot 2024 04 02 at 06.56.12

A beverage that once sparked frenzied queues and sold for exorbitant prices is reportedly now being found in supermarket bargain bins for as little as 31 pence.

Prime drinks, launched by YouTube sensations KSI (Olajide Olatunji) and Logan Paul in 2022, captivated the youth market with its unique blend of filtered water and coconut water. At the height of its popularity, sellers were fetching up to £20 per bottle online, and stampedes ensued in supermarkets during the festive season.

Now, images shared on social media purportedly show the Prime drink, in flavors like blue raspberry and pink strawberry watermelon, being sold at rock-bottom prices in bargain bins. Shocked shoppers have expressed disbelief at the drastic markdown from its previous high-flying status.

Jo Alice, who spotted the discounted drinks at Tesco in Byres Road, Glasgow, described her surprise and mentioned friends and family who had paid significantly more for the same product. Meanwhile, Arran Wilson noted the inevitable decline in demand, quipping, “Supply and demand, every eight to ten-year-old in the country wanted it, now they’ve had it. The end.”

Social media users have been quick to weigh in on the news, with some expressing skepticism about the influencers’ impact on consumer behavior and others remarking on the fleeting nature of trends. Despite the initial frenzy, questions have also emerged about the drink’s nutritional value, with dietitians expressing reservations.

The downward trajectory of Prime drinks stands in stark contrast to its meteoric rise, with sales exceeding one billion bottles fueled by the massive social media following of KSI and Logan Paul. The brand’s expansion into energy drinks faced scrutiny last year after reports of health concerns, including a Welsh pupil allegedly suffering a ‘cardiac episode’ after consuming Prime Energy.

As the dust settles on what was once a youth sensation, the Prime saga serves as a cautionary tale about the fleeting nature of trends and the pitfalls of influencer-driven marketing.

Who Are Logan Paul and KSI?

Logan Paul and KSI, both YouTube stars, gained fame for their viral content and amassed millions of followers on social media platforms. Despite controversies, including Logan Paul’s infamous video depicting a suicide victim, the duo ventured into professional boxing, further cementing their celebrity status. KSI, in particular, has enjoyed substantial financial success from his YouTube career, boasting a lavish lifestyle and significant investments.

As the Prime drinks phenomenon fades into memory, the legacy of KSI and Logan Paul in shaping online culture remains a topic of ongoing discussion among fans and critics alike.

