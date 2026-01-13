Watch Live

IS IT DOWN X App Crashes as Nearly Half of Users Report Problems

  • Updated: 15:13
  • , 13 January 2026
Widespread Outage Reported On Social Media Platform X, Formerly Known As Twitter

Chaos on X today! According to outage tracking site Downdetector, 47% of users can’t get the app to work. Meanwhile, 27% say their feed and timeline are totally messed up, and another 26% can’t even access the X website.

At the time of writing, over 3,500 users flagged problems with the service. The famous error message “Something went wrong. Try reloading” has been popping up for many desperate users trying to get online.

Is X Down? No Official Word Yet

Frustrated X users are still waiting for an update as the company has yet to release any statement about the outage or when normal service might return.

What is Downdetector and How Does It Work?

Downdetector is the go-to site for monitoring problems with popular services like X, Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media, and more.

  • Users report glitches in real-time.
  • The site tracks when reports spike above usual numbers.
  • It picks up problems from social media chatter too.
  • All data is validated to spot real incidents fast.

In their own words, Downdetector is “where people go when services don’t work.” Users can check if outages are hitting their area and see the most reported problems right now.

What Next?

The ball’s in X’s court to explain the technical horror show and fix the mess. Meanwhile, users can keep filing reports on Downdetector and venting on social media.

Do you use Downdetector to check outages? Drop your thoughts below!

X has been contacted for a comment but has yet to respond.

