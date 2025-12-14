This morning, a brutal Islamist terror attack struck a Jewish community event in Australia. Just hours later, the shockwaves hit home in Birmingham, where protesters were caught on camera chanting “intifada” on UK streets.

Calls for Violence Echo Loud in UK City

The chilling chants, linked directly to extremist ideology, sent a dangerous message. Jewish communities are once again left to witness threats being openly normalised in public spaces.

Authorities Under Fire for Slow Response

Once more, officials are dragging their feet in confronting what these hate-fuelled slogans truly mean. When terror strikes abroad, and extremist calls ring out at home, this is no coincidence — it’s a clear ideological threat right here in Britain.