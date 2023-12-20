SUBSCRIBE
Isle of Anglesey Teenager Sentenced for Holyhead Stabbing Attack

In a harrowing incident that highlights the ongoing issue of knife crime in North Wales, a 19-year-old man from Anglesey has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a stabbing attack in Holyhead.

James Rees, a resident of Cae Ysgubor, Trearddur Bay, appeared in Caernarfon Crown Court today, facing charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The court handed down a sentence of nine years imprisonment and issued an indefinite restraining order against Rees.

The attack, described as “serious and unprovoked,” occurred on the evening of January 7, 2022. The police reported that the victim considered himself extremely fortunate to have survived the ordeal, attributing his survival to the quick response of a friend at the scene and the skilled medical treatment he received at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

Detective Constable Leslie Ellis, speaking on the case, emphasized the severe consequences of carrying and using knives in public. “This case serves as a stark reality check,” Ellis stated. “The length of the sentence reflects the seriousness of breaching the law in this manner. It is a miracle that this incident did not result in a loss of life, which would have led to an even more severe sentence.”

Expressing solidarity with the victim and his family, Ellis hoped that the court’s decision would bring them some comfort.

Detective Inspector Adam Sergeant also commented on the case, underscoring the catastrophic impact of knife violence. “This cowardly attack nearly ended a young man’s life. It was only due to the quick thinking of his friend and the expertise of the medical staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd that he survived,” Sergeant remarked.

Welcoming the court’s decision, the Sergeant stressed the necessity of such sentences to prevent further public danger and to give offenders time to reflect on the gravity of their actions.

