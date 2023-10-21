Israel to Escalate Military Strikes on Gaza, Next Phase of Conflict with Hamas

Israel is set to escalate its military strikes on Gaza as it enters the next phase of its conflict with Hamas, according to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman. Speaking to reporters, Hagari stated that the aim is to minimise risks to Israeli forces in the continuing war. The call for residents in Gaza City to evacuate to the south for their safety has been reiterated.

Meanwhile, there are hopes for a second convoy of aid to reach Gaza, as indicated by the UN’s aid chief, Martin Griffiths, during the Cairo Peace Summit on Gaza. Griffiths mentioned ongoing negotiations for a potentially larger convoy of 20 to 30 trucks to deliver desperately needed aid into Gaza, emphasising the importance of ensuring a continuous flow of assistance.

The first 20-lorry convoy, announced by President Joe Biden, entered Gaza amid ongoing Israeli air raids. However, the UN estimates that a daily influx of 100 lorries is required to address the substantial humanitarian needs in the region.

In a separate development, the Hamas militant group claimed its intention to release two more hostages for “humanitarian reasons.” However, the offer was reportedly declined by Israel. Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, stated that Qatar was informed of this decision. Qatar recently facilitated talks leading to the release of US hostages Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie Raanan, with Hamas citing “humanitarian reasons” for their release.