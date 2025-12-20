IT Glitch Sparks Massive Tailbacks at Dover

Drivers face chaos at the Port of Dover with delays hitting a full hour as Christmas getaway traffic ramps up.
IT Glitch Sparks Massive Tailbacks
Port officials have blamed ongoing IT problems for the bottlenecks. “Unfortunately, there are still some ongoing IT issues, which is causing increased wait times whilst traffic is being processed,” a spokesperson confirmed.
Heavy Congestion Ahead
Travel experts warn the situation could worsen as thousands hit the roads before the festive break. Prepare for gridlock and lengthy waits if you’re heading through Dover this weekend.
Plan Ahead or Face the Wait
- Expect delays of up to 60 minutes
- Check live traffic updates before travelling
- Consider alternate routes to dodge the worst queues
For those hoping to escape the UK via Dover, be warned: It’s going to be a slow ride.