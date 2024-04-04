Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester

A 46-year-old man has been jailed for six and a half months after he was found to be carrying a kitchen knife at a Manchester railway station.

Jonathon Carroll, of Isaac Close, Salford, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place and was jailed at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Saturday 16 March.2024.

The court heard how, just the day before (15 March), Carroll was stopped by plainclothes British Transport Police officers at Manchester Piccadilly station after a police drugs dog indicated the presence of drugs.

Officers then detained Carroll when he started behaving suspiciously and became agitated. When he was searched a black holdall he was carrying was found to contain a five-inch kitchen knife. On caution, he told officers he didn’t declare the knife as they were only searching for drugs.

Investigating officer PS Andy Platt said: “There is no reason to carry a potentially lethal weapon in a public place. Carroll knew this full well and as soon as one of our dogs detected this he became agitated and aggressive.

“Carroll offered no excuse as to why he was carrying the knife but thankfully it has now been taken off the streets and Caroll jailed. Hopefully, he will now realise there is a price to pay for bringing a blade onto the rail network.”