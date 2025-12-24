Watch Live

CHRISTMAS IN JAIL Jailed for Robbery, Drugs & Weapons in Berks and Bucks

  • Updated: 19:17
  • , 24 December 2025
A 22-year-old man has been locked up after a major Thames Valley Police probe uncovered a shocking spree of crime across Maidenhead and Wycombe.

Tishenne Cripps’ Crime Spree Uncovered

Tishenne Cripps, from White Paddock, Maidenhead, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Reading Crown Court on 22 December 2025. He admitted to a string of offences including robbery, drug dealing, and weapons possession.

The Charges Laid Bare

  • One count of robbery
  • Two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis (Class B)
  • One count of possession of criminal property
  • One count of possession with intent to supply cocaine (Class A)
  • Three counts of possession of a weapon in a private place

Knife Threat and Scrambler Bike Theft

On 18 October 2024, the victim was riding a Sur-Ron scrambler bike near Manor Green School, Maidenhead, when a vehicle followed him onto the school grounds. Cripps jumped out brandishing a knife, threatening the victim before snatching the bike.

Police quickly zeroed in on Cripps, arresting him the next day at his home. Officers found a stash of cash, knives, and Class A and B drugs during the raid.

Detective Vows to Keep Fighting Crime

“Drug supply causes real harm to our communities, exploiting vulnerable people and fuelling crime,” said Detective Constable Peter Hindley of the Priority Crime Team in Maidenhead. “This operation shows our commitment to tackling those who deal drugs and ensuring offenders like Cripps are brought to justice. We will continue to disrupt criminal networks and protect the public from the damage they cause.”

