Jailed for Robbery, Drugs & Weapons in Berks and Bucks

A 22-year-old man has been locked up after a major Thames Valley Police probe uncovered a shocking spree of crime across Maidenhead and Wycombe.

Tishenne Cripps’ Crime Spree Uncovered

Tishenne Cripps, from White Paddock, Maidenhead, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Reading Crown Court on 22 December 2025. He admitted to a string of offences including robbery, drug dealing, and weapons possession.

The Charges Laid Bare

One count of robbery

Two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis (Class B)

One count of possession of criminal property

One count of possession with intent to supply cocaine (Class A)

Three counts of possession of a weapon in a private place

Knife Threat and Scrambler Bike Theft

On 18 October 2024, the victim was riding a Sur-Ron scrambler bike near Manor Green School, Maidenhead, when a vehicle followed him onto the school grounds. Cripps jumped out brandishing a knife, threatening the victim before snatching the bike.

Police quickly zeroed in on Cripps, arresting him the next day at his home. Officers found a stash of cash, knives, and Class A and B drugs during the raid.

Detective Vows to Keep Fighting Crime